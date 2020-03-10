Teen indicted in North Memphis murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old has been indicted on several charges, including second-degree murder.

According to the Office of the District Attorney General, Demerion Merriweather took off in Michael Moore’s vehicle as the victim was standing outside the Twins Market on Jackson talking with another person.

Moore and the witness searched for the stolen Chevrolet Cavalier and eventually located it in the area of Waldran and Decatur. That’s when the two men reportedly spotted Merriweather walking away from the scene and went to confront him.

Authorities said Merriweather pulled out a gun and shot Moore multiple times.

Merriweather was 16 at the time of the shooting. He was developed as a suspect after investigators received a Crime Stoppers tip.

Prosecutors said Merriweather admitted his role in the crime to police.

He was indicted on second-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon and theft of property charges. He was denied bond.