MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis teen has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery.

Jaylen Jordan, 17 is facing years behind bars after a shooting at a Parkway Village service station. The incident occured on September 30, 2021 near South Perkins and Cottonwood Road.

Investigators said that Jordan, 16 at the time, and a companion accosted 43-year-old Roberto Lopez-Cruz as he was exiting his vehicle and attempted to rob him. Police say Lopez-Cruz resisted and Jordan shot him multiple times.

Jordan is being held on a $350,000 bond and his next court appearance has not been posted. His accomplice is being handled by Juvenile Court.