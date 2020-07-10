NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A teenage driver has pleaded guilty to charges in a crash that killed a Tennessee police officer. News outlets report Jayona Brown entered the plea Thursday to vehicular homicide, felony aggravated assault, evading arrest and driving without a license.
Police say Brown sped through a blinking red light while fleeing an attempted traffic stop in July 2019 and crashed into Metro Nashville Police Officer John Anderson’s cruiser at an intersection. Anderson’s cruiser went into a utility pole and caught fire.
Anderson died at the scene.
Police say he was traveling 71 mph with his blue lights flashing in response to an unrelated call.
- Big Ten to play conference-only football schedule
- Trial judge tries to keep Michael Flynn case alive in new request to appeals court
- TVA offers incentives to businesses, schools that install virus-killing technology
- Teen driver pleads guilty in crash that killed Nashville officer
- Toddler dubbed ‘Tiny Hawk’ goes viral for skateboarding skills