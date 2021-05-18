Teen charged with murder after shooting along South Main in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a shooting along South Main in downtown Memphis back in April.

On April 17, Dylan Lovell was a passenger in a vehicle heading north on Main Street near Peabody Place whena group of men approached and told them to “drop it off.”

The victims tried to drive away and that’s when one of the suspects fired into the vehicle, striking Lovell and killing him.

The two suspects fled the scene westbound on Beale street towards Riverside Drive.

According to police, one of the suspects was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, employment of a weapon during a dangerous felony and first-degree murder. They did not release his name due to his age.