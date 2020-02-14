Teen charged in Northaven murder

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities have charged a 17-year-old in the murder of Shaniqua Irby in Northaven last week.

The teen was not identified by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, but authorities said he has been charged with several felonies, including first-degree murder and murder in perpetration of a robbery.

On February 7, deputies responded to the 5300 block of Clinchport Circle after shots were fired. When they arrived, they found 24-year-old Irby dead from an apparent gunshot wound, authorities said.

Several neighbors told WREG they heard the gunfire.

“It was a rapid boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,” one man said. “Like someone emptying a clip on them.”

One woman said her children heard the violence.

“My kids were like ‘Momma, somebody is dead. Who killed her?” the woman said. “‘Will they come by our house and do it?’ I’m like ‘Aw now,”

One neighbor told WREG that they saw a someone waiting in a car. They believe the person who was in a little gray car was waiting for the victim to return home.