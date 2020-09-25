Teen charged in Kenosha shootings fights extradition

Kyle Rittenhouse walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., with another armed civilian. A Republican student group at Arizona State University is receiving backlash for donating money to Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old gunman who allegedly fatally shot two protesters in Wisconsin. (Adam Rogan/The Journal Times via AP, File)

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A 17-year-old in Illinois accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is fighting his return to Wisconsin to face homicide charges that could put him in prison for life.

John Pierce, an attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, said during a brief hearing Friday that he intends to fight extradition. He asked for a month to prepare his arguments, pointing to the complexity of the case.

Judge Paul Novak gave the defense 14 days to review papers and file pleadings ahead of an Oct. 9 hearing.

David Erickson, a former judge who now teaches at Chicago Kent College of Law, told the Associated Press that such challenges are rare. Usually when they occur they are submitted on the basis that either no crime occurred in the other state or the defendant didn’t commit the crime.

Rittenhouse surrendered to police in his howetown of Antioch, Illinois, a day after prosecutors say he shot and killed two and wounded a third on the streets of Kenosha on Aug. 25. Part of the incident was captured on video. His attorneys have said Rittenhouse acted in self-defense.