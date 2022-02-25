MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen has been charged after police say he is responsible for shooting a 4-year-old in East Memphis last week.

The parents of four-year-old Itali Oakley said they were heading to dinner Friday night when they accidentally cut off another vehicle while turning out of their driveway on South Perkins.

Someone from that other vehicle began firing shots, striking Itali.

Itali was grazed by a bullet during the shooting. The fragments hit her neck and spine, according to her grandmother.

She is currently recovering at Le Bonheur.



Itali Oakley The scene on South Perkins where Itali Oakley was shot on February 18, 2022.

Investigators were able to identify the 17-year-old suspect from the tag number on the vehicle used in the shooting.

On Thursday, police located the teen at a residence in Hickory Hill with the vehicle parked outside.

The gun used in the shooting was also located at the home along with marijuana and eight other firearms, police say.



Martavious Conner



Police located the vehicle used during the shooting along with firearms and drugs on February 24, 2022. Conner was charged with gun and drug crimes.

The teen has been charged with multiple crimes including three counts of attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and prohibited weapon.

Investigators also arrested Martavious Conner for the firearms and drugs that police recovered at the residence.

Conner was charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, prohibited weapon, possession of a controlled substance with intent, and possession of drug paraphernalia.