Teen charged after police fire shot at vehicle during chase in northeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old is facing more than half a dozen charges after police say he ran from police during a traffic stop, prompting an officer to fire a shot at his vehicle Friday.

Jamel Coleman is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, evading arrest, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held without bond.

Memphis Police say they tried to pull him over after he was spotted driving recklessly near Dromedary Drive and Reese Road in Northeast Memphis on Friday.

But they say Coleman tried to get away, allegedly hitting another car in the process.

The officer followed the man’s car to the 7200 block of Hillshire. Police say the man then raised a firearm at the officer, and the officer reportedly fired a single shot that struck the man’s car.

Coleman then ditched his car and ran, police said. He was finally taken into custody nearly two miles from where it all began.