MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man tried to shove his pregnant girlfriend down a set of stairs at the Crosstown Concourse before brutally beating her at his house.

Police say 19-year-old Chavontae Rayford starting attacking his girlfriend on August 5 at the Crosstown Concourse after she told him she was four weeks pregnant.

Memphis Police say Rayford tried to push her down a set of stairs at the Crosstown Course. They later went to his house on North Watkins, where he began to beat her.

Police say Rayford struck her in the face, knocked her to the ground and repeatedly kicked her in her stomach.

The victim reportedly told police she passed out during the attack. Police say she woke up when Rayford sprayed her with water.

Memphis Police say the victim was able to go home and call for police and an ambulance. She was reportedly taken to St. Francis Hospital, where she learned that she had lost her pregnancy.

Police say the victim also had a knot on the back of her head and swelling to her eye.

Rayford has been charged with aggravated assault.