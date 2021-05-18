Teen arrested by US Marshals for First Degree Murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals said they have arrested a 17-year-old young man for a Memphis homicide.

According to US Marshals, back in mid-April Antonio Rhodes was found shot to death at an apartment near the 2800 block of Leafy Hollow in Memphis.

An arrest warrant for First Degree Murder was issued for the arrest of the teenager for the crime. The U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force adopted the case as a fugitive matter.

Earlier Tuesday evening, the juvenile was tracked to a residence in the 800 block of Mendenhall. Working with the Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension Team, the Task Force took the teen into custody without incident.