Teen arrested after carjacking spree in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – An 18-year-old is facing serious charges after police say he took part in three separate carjackings in roughly a week. Investigators say Patrick Sanders used a gun in at least one of those incidents.

The most recent incident happened June 10 at around 3 a.m. while Amanda Crye was sitting in her Mazda 6 at a Cordova gas station on Germantown Parkway. Police say two men with guns told her to get out of the vehicle and threatened to shoot her if she didn’t do what they wanted.

She complied and they sped away in her car.

Police say Sanders took part in another carjacking five days earlier at the “Fast Check” on Winchester in Parkway Village. They say two men with handguns approached Jose Ordonez and demanded his money and car keys while one of the attackers hit him in the back of the head.

Investigators claim one of the men then snatched the keys to Ordonez’s Chrysler 200 when he tried to run into the store.

Police say Sanders was involved in a third carjacking on June 2 at an apartment complex on Sonora Drive in Fox Meadows. Investigators say two armed men came up to Tonya Berryman and forced her out of her Lexus at gunpoint before driving off in the vehicle.

They say Berryman was picking up her daughter from a friend’s apartment and claim one of the attackers fired a shot at her daughter before getting in the car.

Police say Sanders was eventually caught on June 14 when officers located Crye’s Mazda near Knight Arnold and Mendenhall. Investigators say four people inside the car tried to speed away from those officers but crashed into a utility pole.

Police say one man escaped but Sanders and everyone else in the vehicle were taken into custody including a juvenile.

So far, police haven’t said if anyone else has been charged in these crimes including that juvenile who investigators are not identifying. As for Sanders, his charges include carjacking and aggravated robbery.

He’s due in court on June 29.