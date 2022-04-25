MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old is in jail after police say she stole a car and gave a fake name to officers.

Police say skylar Dunlap was driving a vehicle that officers were notified to be on the lookout for.

When officers stopped her, they say Dunlap sped away, leading officers on a brief chase.

Detectives say Dunlap gave them a fake name and date of birth.

Court documents state Dunlap told officers she had purchased the car, and had to use pliers to start the vehicle because the original owner lost the keys.

The owner of the vehicle made the scene and the car was returned to them.

Dunlap was taken into custody and charged with theft, evading arrest, and criminal impersonation.