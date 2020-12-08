Tech company Quadient to move North American distribution operations to Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — The communications software and technology company Quadient will be moving its North American distribution operations to Marshall County, Mississippi.

State officials said the company will invest $11 million into the project and create 75 jobs.

“Marshall County’s ideal location in North Mississippi, convenient access to an exceptional transportation network and skilled pipeline of workers once again prove we have the winning combination for industry-leading companies with distribution needs,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “We are proud to welcome Quadient as the newest member of the Mississippi business community and thank the company for bringing dozens of new job opportunities to the people of Marshall County and the surrounding areas.”

The facility will be located in the Gateway Global Logistics Center, which is part of the Chickasaw Trails Industrial Park.

If interested in applying, visit careers.quadient.com/global/en and search for “Mississippi.” You can also email your resume to us.qislhr@quadient.com.