Teachers of special needs students in Shelby County targeted by thieves

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Some Memphis educators who teach students with disabilities were targeted by thieves early Wednesday morning.

Memphis police said at around 7:45 a.m. a parent spotted at least five males jump out of two SUVs and begin smashing windows, and ransacking vehicles in the parking of the Shrine School on Forest View Drive in Parkway Village.

The school serves Shelby County students with multiple disabilities and dual diagnoses ages 4-22.

Teachers at the Shelby County School just returned to in-person learning on Monday.

“It’s like they were waiting for the school to open back up,” said one teacher, who did not want to be identified.

She said she was lucky her car was not touched by the car burglars but felt bad for her co-workers.

Police said, in all, seven automobiles were damaged and items were stolen from at least two of the vehicles.

One teacher told officers a large of clothes valued at $160 was taken from the back seat of her Subaru Outback. Another teacher said a backpack, wallet, three credits, and an ID were stolen from her Buick Encore.

The teacher we spoke to said they learned about the break-ins over the school’s loudspeaker not long after they arrived at school.

“There have been so many complaints about teachers being lazy–that they need to do this or that and get back to work. We get back to work and this happens, while we are working.”

Memphis police have responded to vehicle break-ins at a number of fire stations and other businesses over the last several months.

Some of the cars hit this morning had up to $500 dollars worth of damage.

Police said the suspects were captured on the school’s surveillance cameras and fled the scene in a white SUV and a black SUV.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (90) 528-CASH.