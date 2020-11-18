Teachers dying as the virus surges nationwide

HARRISBURG, Ark. (AP) — The American Federation of Teachers says hundreds of school employees have died as the virus surges nationwide.

While children generally have mild cases or experience no symptoms, about one in four of their teachers have a condition that puts them at higher risk of serious illness from coronavirus.

The Kaiser Family Foundation says that amounts to nearly 1.5 million of them. And with community spread rampant across much of the country and contact tracers overwhelmed, is often hard to tell where teachers are infected.

Among the victims is fourth-grade Arkansas teacher Susanne Michael, who died less than three months after celebrating the adoption of a former student from a troubled home and two of the girl’s siblings.