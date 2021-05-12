TDOT to hold news conference on I-40 bridge closure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation will be holding a news conference regarding the closure of the I-40 bridge.

The live event will take place at 10:30 a.m. CT Wednesday. It will be streamed online at WREG.com and our Facebook page.

The news conference comes several hours after authorities closed the Hernando Desoto Bridge after an inspection found a crack that requires investigation. It’s unknown when the bridge will reopen, but on WREG’s Live at 9 Wednesday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said he spoke with state leaders and TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright for about 45 minutes Tuesday evening.

He was under the impression it would take months rather than weeks to get the needed repairs.

In addition, river traffic is also shut down until further notice, according to TDOT.

Arkansas I-40 eastbound traffic should take Exit 5 to Interstate 55 to cross the Mississippi River into Memphis. Tennessee I-40 westbound traffic should take the I-55 Bridge across the Mississippi River to cross into Arkansas and then take Exit 4 to access I-40 westbound.

The Hernando DeSoto Bridge, which carries traffic on I-40 over the Mississippi River between Memphis, Tennessee and West Memphis, Arkansas, opened in 1973 and carried more than 37,000 vehicles a day in 2018. It was last inspected in 2019 and is inspected every two years, TDOT said.