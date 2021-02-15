TDOT to continue treating roadways overnight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Department of Transportation crews will continue treating roadways throughout the state overnight as a winter storm handicaps the region.

According to a TDOT spokesperson, the main focus of the treatment process will be on interstates and major state thoroughfares. TDOT anticipates keeping one to two lanes of these roadways passable for morning commuters.

After main arteries are cleared, TDOT plans to move onto secondary routes as time allows.

“Temperatures are going to drop into the teens and single digits in some middle Tennessee areas tonight. Roads are going to continue to be icy overnight and in the morning. If you are able, plan to avoid travel. If you have to drive, plan to take it very, very slowly,” said the TDOT spokesperson in a statement.