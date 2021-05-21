TDOT: Stupp Bridge Company continues work on steel plates, could be in Memphis this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation released a video update on the I-40 bridge repairs Friday morning.

The video shows the Stupp Bridge Company preparing the steel plates for phase one work on the bridge. Once complete, the plates will be transported from Bowling Green, Kentucky, to Memphis where they will be placed on each side of the Hernando Desoto Bridge fracture to hold heavy equipment.

On Thursday, workers began installing a temporary work platform so that repairs could officially get going.

TDOT said crews could deliver the piece and begin work as soon as this weekend.