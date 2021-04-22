TDOT: Lanes of I-40/I-240 junction blocked after accident involving overturned vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Several lanes of I-240 are blocked after an accident involving an overturned vehicle.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, all eastbound lanes of the I-40/I-240 junction near Jackson Avenue are blocked as emergency crews respond to the overturned vehicle.

Memphis Police say the interstate will be closed for an “unspecified time.”

TDOT says the right shoulder is also blocked, but the left shoulder is currently open.

At this time, there is no word on what led to this accident.

This is a developing story.