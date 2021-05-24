TDOT: Crews working around the clock to get first phase of I-40 bridge repair done

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crews worked hard through the weekend on repairs to the I-40 Hernando Desoto Bridge. The Tennessee Department of Transportation released photos of the work on Twitter Sunday.

In the photo, workers are on a platform on the side of the bridge. Crews were harnessed in with their equipment, working on phase one of repair work, which involves installing fabricated steel plates on each side of that fractured member to strengthen the bridge for permanent repairs.

In the latest TDOT update, as of Sunday, the contractor will be working in 24-hour shifts to complete phase one.



The department said that work is progressing nicely.

There’s still no timeline yet on when the bridge will reopen.