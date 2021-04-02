TDOC to resume visitations starting April 10

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Correction says it will resume visitations for visitors 18 and older at all facilities starting Saturday, April 10.

TDOC says in order to maintain social distancing, all visitors will be required to schedule an appointment. Visitors will also be required to wear masks while inside the facility.

Visitors will have their temperatures checked and will have to answer a series of COVID-19 screening questions before entering the facility.

Inmates will be required to wear masks during the visits and will have their temperatures checked before they enter the visitation gallery. TDOC says hand sanitizing stations will be available.

TDOC says it based the decision to resume visitation on community data from the Tennessee Department of Health, as well as vaccine administration at each facility.

“The Tennessee Department of Correction is committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our staff, inmates, visitors and volunteers,” Commissioner Tony Parker said in a statement released Friday evening. “We understand the importance of maintaining contact with family members and we have worked to ensure the lines of communication between inmates and their loved ones remained opened during the pandemic.”

TDOC first suspended visitation in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TDOC says visitors will have to contact the facility directly to schedule an appointment. A list of facilities and contact information is included below.

More information on visitational guidelines is available on their website.

Bledsoe County Correctional Complex

Call: 423.881.6148/423.881.6463 (Monday through Friday from 8:00am-4:00pm CST)

DeBerry Special Needs Facility

Call: 615.350.3843 (Monday 8:00am-3:00pm, Tuesday and Wednesday 8:00am-7:00pm, Thursday-8:00am-3:00pm)

Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center

Call: 615.741.4773 (Monday through Wednesday from 10:00am-6:00pm)

Hardeman County Correctional Facility

Call: 731.254.6005 (Monday through Thursday 8:00am-10:00am and 1:00pm-3:00pm)

Call: 731.254.6850 (On Thursday from 4:00pm-7:00pm)

Mark Luttrell Transition Center

Call 901.581.8173 (Monday through Wednesday 8:00am-7:00pm)

Morgan County Correctional Complex

Call: 423.346.1390 (Monday through Thursday from 7:00am-3:00pm)

Northeast Correctional Complex

Call: 423.727.3391 (Thursday-Sunday 7:00am-5:00pm)

Northwest Correctional Complex

Call: 731.253.5116/731.253.5277 or 731-253-5130.

(Monday through Wednesday from 8:30am-3:30pm)

Riverbend Maximum Security Institution

Call: 615.350.3570 (Monday through Friday from 8:00am-3:00pm)

South Central Correctional Facility

Call: 931.676.5346 ext.72205/931.213.2152(text) (Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8:00am-3:00pm and Wednesday from 8:00am-7:00pm)

Trousdale Turner Correctional Center

Call: 615.808.0407 (Monday-Thursday from 8:00am-10:00am, 1:00pm-4:00pm)

Turney Center Industrial Complex

Call: 931.729.7963 (Monday through Thursday from 8:00am-4:00pm)

Site 2: 931.676.2973 (Monday through Thursday from 8:30am-3:30pm)

West Tennessee State Penitentiary

Call: 731.738.1594 (Monday through Wednesday from 8:00am-6:00pm)

Whiteville Correctional Facility

Call: 731.254.9200 ext. 40783 or ext. 40805 (Monday through Thursday 11:00am-6:00pm)

Women’s Therapeutic Residential Center

Call 731.738.1594 (Monday through Wednesday from 8:00am-4:00pm)