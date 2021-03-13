TDH to only report COVID-19 data Monday through Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health announced Saturday that it will only be releasing COVID-19 data for the state Monday through Friday.

Starting today, COVID-19 data will be reported Monday through Friday. New updates will be available on Monday. pic.twitter.com/xpy9B3j21s — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 13, 2021

According to TDH, the change goes into effect on Saturday, March 13. Data from Saturdays, Sundays and state holidays will be available on the next business day’s COVID-19 data report.

As COVID-19 cases begin to decline while vaccination rates rise, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Friday plans to reduce capacity restrictions when vaccination rates reach 20% and 30% of Davidson County’s population. A release from the mayor’s office detailed updated guidelines based on when the county reached vaccination thresholds.

Cooper also announced the city is planning on holding an in-person Fourth of July celebration this year.

In a Facebook post this week, Governor Bill Lee invited spring breakers and summer road-trippers to The Volunteer State. “There’s a reason why Tennessee is home to the #1 tourist destination in the U.S.: We’re open for business! Look forward to welcoming spring break visitors and summer road-trippers to the Tennessee experience,” Lee posted.