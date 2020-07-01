TDH reports 1,806 new COVID-19 cases in Tennessee, highest single-day increase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

The health department reported 1,806 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 45,315 total cases, a 4% day-to-day increase since Tuesday. Of the total cases, 44,951 are confirmed and 364 are probable.

Over the last seven days, Tennessee has reported an average of 1,154 new cases each day. The new case average is based on data reported over the last week, including the two-day totals released on Monday after the state health department decided to not issue data on June 28 due to an unplanned shutdown of the state surveillance system.

TDH also confirmed five additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 609 total deaths.

Out of the total positive cases, 28,283 have recovered, an increase of 684 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 50 to 2,715. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 45,315 cases, 23,857 are male (53%), 20,518 are female (45%), and 940 are pending (2%).

Tennessee has processed 817,522 tests across the state with 772,207 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases remained around 5.5%. Wednesday’s update added an additional 24,743 processed tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

Related – COVID-19 cases in Tennessee: Why are agencies reporting different totals?

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 10,148 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Wednesday morning, a difference of 379 cases.

In its Wednesday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 10,208 cases of COVID-19 in the county, 136 fewer cases than the state reports.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

On Monday, Governor Bill Lee signed an Executive Order to extend the State of Emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic to August 29, 2020.

Metro Department of Health issued an order to enforce the mandatory wearing of masks or face coverings in public in Nashville and Davidson County. Public Health Order 8 went into effect Monday. Anyone found in violation of the order can be cited with a Class C misdemeanor, but that does not go into effect until after July 3.

The governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut are implementing a 14-day quarantine travel advisory for anyone traveling to or returning from states with increasing rates of COVID-19. Tennessee is on the list of states meeting the criteria.

Tennessee Dept. of Health updates format

On June 12, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to its format for sharing COVID-19 data. The department’s total number of cases and total deaths now include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions. – Learn more about the changes here.