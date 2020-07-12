TDH: 954 new COVID-19 cases, 61,960 total, 741 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Sunday, July 12.

The health department reported 954 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 61,960 total cases, a 2% day-to-day increase since Saturday. Of the total cases, 61,443 are confirmed and 517 are probable.

Over the last seven days Tennessee’s average of new daily cases us 1,504, down slightly from the previous day.

TDH also confirmed three additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 741 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 35,855 have recovered, an increase of 420 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 57 to 3,250. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 61,960 cases, 31,935 are male (52%), 29,033 are female (47%), and 992 are pending (2%).

Tennessee has conducted 1,017,498 tests with 955,538 negative results. The percentage for positive cases remains around 6.1%. Sunday’s update added 10,882 tests to the state’s total.

Earlier Sunday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported 14,538 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County.

In its Sunday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 13,702 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, several counties have issued mask requirements. Other counties are strongly encouraging the use of masks but are not requiring them at this time.

More churches across Tennessee are returning to having services only online after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases statewide.

Schools Moving Forward

The countdown is on as school districts across Tennessee scramble to finalize and submit their plans to the state board of education by July 24.

On Thursday, Metro Nashville Public Schools announced the new academic school year will begin remotely for all students.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System announced several updates on Friday regarding reopening CMCSS schools for the 2020-21 school year. The updates include pushing back the first half day of school from August 11 to August 31.

Last month, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to its format for sharing COVID-19 data. The department’s total number of cases and total deaths now include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions. – Learn more about the changes here.