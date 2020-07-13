TDH: 3,314 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day increase for Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Monday, July 13.

The health department reported 3,314 new cases, bringing the state to 65,274 total cases, a 5% day-to-day increase since Sunday. Of the total cases, 64,737 are confirmed and 537 are probable.

The 3,314 new-cases number is Tennessee’s highest single-day increase, surpassing the previous record set on July 8 with 2,472 cases.

Over the last seven days, Tennessee’s average of new daily cases has jumped to 1,874, the highest the average has been since the pandemic started.

TDH also confirmed eight additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 749 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 36,996 have recovered, an increase of 1,141 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 34 to 3,284. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 65,274 cases, 33,486 are male (51%), 30,763 are female (47%), and 1,025 are pending (2%).

Tennessee has conducted 1,053,424 tests with 988,150 negative results. The percentage for positive cases increased by .1% to 6.2%. Monday’s update added 35,926 tests to the state’s total.

While the 35K+ tests is the second-highest reported number of new processed tests, the positive test percentage for Monday’s update is 9.2%.

Earlier Monday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported 14,702 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County.

In its Monday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 13,855 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, several counties have issued mask requirements. Other counties are strongly encouraging the use of masks but are not requiring them at this time.

More churches across Tennessee are returning to having services only online after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases statewide.

Schools Moving Forward

The countdown is on as school districts across Tennessee scramble to finalize and submit their plans to the state board of education by July 24.

On Thursday, Metro Nashville Public Schools announced the new academic school year will begin remotely for all students.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System announced several updates on Friday regarding reopening CMCSS schools for the 2020-21 school year. The updates include pushing back the first half day of school from August 11 to August 31.

Last month, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to its format for sharing COVID-19 data. The department’s total number of cases and total deaths now include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions. – Learn more about the changes here.