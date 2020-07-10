TDH: 1,955 new COVID-19 cases, 59,546 total, 723 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Friday, July 10.

The health department reported 1,955 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 59,546 total cases, a 3% day-to-day increase since Thursday. Of the total cases, 59,085 are confirmed and 461 are probable.

Over the last seven days Tennessee’s average of new daily cases has reached 1,548.

TDH also confirmed 13 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 723 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 34,740 have recovered, an increase of 1,131 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 58 to 3,146. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 59,546 cases, 30,778 are male (52%), 27,766 are female (47%), and 1,002 are pending (2%).

Tennessee has conducted 994,114 tests across the state with 934,568 negative results. The percentage for positive cases increased by .1% to 6%. Friday’s update added 21,838 tests to the state’s total.

Earlier Friday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported 13,802 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County.

In its Friday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 13,135 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Nursing homes across the state also saw a rise in both patient and staff cases. You can find those numbers here.

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, several counties have issued mask requirements. Other counties are strongly encouraging the use of masks but are not requiring them at this time.

Schools Moving Forward

On Thursday, Metro Nashville Public Schools announced the new academic school year will begin remotely for all students.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System announced several updates on Friday regarding reopening CMCSS schools for the 2020-21 school year. The updates include pushing back the first half day of school from August 11 to August 31.

On June 12, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to its format for sharing COVID-19 data. The department’s total number of cases and total deaths now include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions. – Learn more about the changes here.