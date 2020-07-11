TDH: 1,460 new COVID-19 cases, 61,006 total, 738 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Saturday, July 11.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 61,006 as of July 11, 2020 including 738 deaths, 3,193 hospitalizations and 35,435 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/Nw1xJBluoi — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) July 11, 2020

Earlier Friday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported 13,802 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County.

In its Friday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 13,135 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Nursing homes across the state also saw a rise in both patient and staff cases. You can find those numbers here.

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, several counties have issued mask requirements. Other counties are strongly encouraging the use of masks but are not requiring them at this time.

Schools Moving Forward

On Thursday, Metro Nashville Public Schools announced the new academic school year will begin remotely for all students.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System announced several updates on Friday regarding reopening CMCSS schools for the 2020-21 school year. The updates include pushing back the first half day of school from August 11 to August 31.

On June 12, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to its format for sharing COVID-19 data. The department’s total number of cases and total deaths now include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions. – Learn more about the changes here.