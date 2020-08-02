TDH: 1,443 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Sunday, August 2.

The health department reported 1,443 new cases, bringing the state to 109,627 total cases, a 1% day-to-day increase since Saturday. Of the total cases, 108,350 are confirmed and 1,277 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average decreased from 2,484 to 2,242 additional cases per day.

TDH also confirmed six additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 1,073 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 68,471 have recovered, an increase of 820 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 32 to 4,756. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 109,627 cases, 54,548 are female (50%), 53,805 are male (49%), and 1,274 are pending (1%).

Tennessee has conducted 1,561,021 tests with 1,451,394 negative results. The percentage for positive cases remained around 7%. Sunday’s update added 19,406 tests to the state’s total.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Sunday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported 21,575 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County.

During Metro’s Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Tuesday, Mayor John Cooper announced the order closing all bars in Nashville and requiring restaurants serving alcohol to shut down by 10 p.m. daily has been extended through at least mid-August.

All “transpotainment” vehicles are banned from the streets of Nashville and Davidson County as of Friday morning, regardless of whether there is alcohol on-board, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The highest number of COVID-19 cases in Davidson County since the start of the pandemic remains in the Antioch zip code, according to data released Thursday by the Metro Public Health Department.

Schools Moving Forward

Governor Bill Lee announced the State of Tennessee’s recommendations to reopen schools for the 2020-2021 school year. The governor’s plan for re-opening schools is getting criticized by some state leaders.

Lee also announced Executive Order No. 55 would include Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association member schools in an exception to contact sports restrictions. He officially signed the order on Friday.

The TSSAA said although contact practice is now permissible, regulations and requirements for practice and competition adopted by the Board of Control at their July 22 meeting are still in place for all sports and must be followed.

On Wednesday, school leaders in Davidson sent out a letter to all schools in the county asking to cancel all sports and extracurricular activities until after Labor Day.

Tennessee’s COVID-19 Response

According to a report published by the American Academy of Pediatrics on July 23, Tennessee was one of nine states where pediatric cases of COVID-19 exceed 10,000.

“Tennessee leads the U.S. right now in the percentage of our COVID cases that are under the age of 18,” said Dr. Isaac Thomsen, Assistant Professor of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Monroe Carell, Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Dr. Deborah Birx met with Governor Lee in Nashville Monday morning. The Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force called for all Tennessee counties to issue mask mandates. Several counties have issued mask requirements around the state already.

A number of retailers and restaurants are also requiring masks while visiting their stores. See a full list of locations here.

In June, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to its format for sharing COVID-19 data. The department’s total number of cases and total deaths now include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions. – Learn more about the changes here.