MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Texas Christian University student from Germantown, Tenn. was killed in a shooting in Texas on Friday, TCU and Fort Worth Police confirmed.

Wes Smith was a junior majoring in finance, the university said in a statement.

According to police, officers heard gunshots Friday morning and found Smith lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

The suspect fled the scene on foot while assaulting a female as he left, police said. He was taken into custody a short time later.

“He was a beloved member of our community, and we grieve with his family and friends,” TCU officials wrote.