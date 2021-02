RIPLEY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says two people were injured in a Sunday morning officer-involved shooting in Ripley.

The shooting reportedly happened in the 300 block of Stardust Drive. The TBI says two people were injured and taken to local hospitals for treatment. The TBI did not specify what condition the shooting victims are in.

The TBI did not say how an officer was involved but did say no officers were hurt in the shooting.

