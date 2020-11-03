TBI: TDOC agent shot in Jackson; suspect barricaded inside home

UPDATE: The suspect is now in custody.

The suspect is now in custody. — Dept of Correction (@TNTDOC1) November 3, 2020

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said an agent with the Tennessee Department of Correction was shot Monday evening in Jackson while working with the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force.

TBI said the officer is currently in stable condition in a Jackson hospital. The suspect is currently barricaded inside a home in the 200 block of Morning Side Drive.

TBI warned those in the immediate area should stay inside their home as law enforcement works to apprehend the suspect.

MORE: The officer is currently in stable condition in a Jackson hospital. The suspect is currently barricaded inside a home in the 200 block of Morning Side Drive. Those in the immediate area should stay inside their home as law enforcement works to apprehend the suspect. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/2G3dPPFkXp — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 3, 2020

This is a developing story.