TBI: Suspects wanted in Hardin County murder arrested in Illinois

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two people were taken into custody in Illinois in connection to a recent Hardin County murder, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

Jeremy Byram, 26, and Jeanna Chacon, 27, of Texas were taken into custody by officers from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police.

According to the TBI, Hardin County deputies were called to the 2300 block of Oakley Road around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. That’s where they found the body of Brian Diss along with evidence of foul play.

Investigators said they quickly connected Byram and Chacon to the murder and learned they had fled to Illinois.

Byram was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence once taken into custody. Chacon was charged as an accessory after the fact.

Both are being held without bond and are waiting to be extradited to Tennessee.