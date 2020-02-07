TBI seeks help finding Memphis fugitive wanted on 29 counts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released an alert for a Memphis fugitive wanted by multiple state and local agencies as part of its Fugitive Friday series.

Eric Anton Balkin was added to the TBI’s Most Wanted list in July 2018.

According to the agency, he’s wanted by them and the Memphis Police Department on four counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, 13 counts of aggravated robbery, nine counts of aggravated assault and one count of evading arrest.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service are also looking for him on assault and probation violation charges.

The TBI issued a warning about Balkin saying he “has exhibited violent tendencies and should be considered dangerous.”

There is a reward of up to $2,000 being offered for information leading to his arrest.

If you see him, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Eric Balkin (Courtesy of the TBI)

