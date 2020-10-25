TBI searching for man in connection to homicide in Dyer County

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation joined with officials from both the Newbern Police Department, and the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office launched a joint investigation into a weekend shooting incident has resulted in a West Tennessee man being charged with murder.

TBI Special Agents began investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning in Newbern. Newbern Police Department and deputies with the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting at a business located in the 100 block of Smith Street, around 1 a.m.

Law enforcement found Robert Brandon, 49, dead at the scene. TBI Agents obtained a warrant for Terence Robinson, charging him with one count of First Degree Murder. At this time, Robinson remains at large.

TBI said anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.