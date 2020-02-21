TBI searching for individuals who possibly have information on disappearance of Evelyn Boswell

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — State authorities released new information in the search for a missing east Tennessee girl who was last seen two months ago.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents now believe that individuals driving a gray 2007 BMW with TN tag 3M96W9 have information regarding the disappearance of Evelyn Boswell.

The vehicle reportedly has some front end damage.

Boswell is 2 feet tall and weighs 28 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Her parents are reportedly involved in the investigation, however officials have not said to what extent or how.

When the news outlet asked why authorities have not yet issued an Amber Alert for Boswell, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement:

“We realize that some may question why an Amber Alert has not been issued for the child. Criteria for issuing an Amber Alert are established by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and this case does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert to be issued.”

The FBI and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are assisting with the search.

If you see it, call 1-800- TBI-FIND.