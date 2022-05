MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for a wanted sex offender out of Tipton County.

TBI says Linda Diane Tipton is wanted in Tipton County for failing to register on the sex offender list.

Tipton was listed on the sex offender registry for aggravated statutory rape.

Her last known address is in Drummonds, Tennessee.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office at 901-475-4300 or email at TipsToTBI@tn.gov.