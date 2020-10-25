TBI: Scott County fugitive captured in Virginia Beach

HELENWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) -The TBI says a man who was a “Most Wanted Fugitive” out of Scott County was arrested in Virginia Beach.

Charles “Vincent” Willoughby was wanted on aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual battery, leaving the scene of an accident, interference with emergency calls and reckless endangerment.

PREVIOUS STORY:

A search is on for a man in Scott County is facing several charges including kidnapping and sexual battery.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office say Charles “Vincent” Willoughby was last seen carrying a backpack in the Tombstone Road area near Low Gap Road in Helenwood.

Deputies say he is wanted for aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual battery, leaving the scene of an accident, interference with emergency calls and reckless endangerment.

He’s described as being 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds. The sheriff’s office says do not approach Willoughby if you see him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 423-663-2245.