TBI: Remains found are believed to be missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation authorities said Friday that they found remains believed to be a missing 15-month-old Tennessee girl.

TBI said agents and detectives with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office searched a property belonging to a family member of Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road in Blountville.

During the search, investigators reportedly discovered human remains they believe belong to Evelyn.

An autopsy is pending, and the investigation is still ongoing.

An AMBER Alert was issued for Evelyn on Feb. 18. She was reportedly last seen Dec. 26, 2019.

Grandmother Angela Boswell and her boyfriend, William McCloud, were arrested in connection with Evelyn’s disappearance on Feb. 22 in Wilkes County, North Carolina. They had been spotted traveling in a gray BMW. The pair were eventually charged with possession of stolen property.

On Feb. 25, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office charged Megan Boswell with one count of false reporting.

This story is developing and will be updated.

WREG will be streaming the TBI’S press conference on Evelyn Boswell’s disappearance at 10:15 pm.