TBI: Murfreesboro rape suspect found in AL, shoots himself

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported Friday morning that David Whelan has died.
He was located by law enforcement officers in Mobile, Alabama on Thursday.
A tweet from TBI states Whelan produced a weapon and shot himself when confronted by officers.
That set of events remains under investigation by authorities in Alabama.
The Murfreesboro attorney is accused of forcing female clients to pay his legal fees with sex. Whelan was supposed to appear in court last week on charges including aggravated rape and statutory rape by an authority figure.
