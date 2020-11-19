TBI: Memphis caregiver stole more than $90,000 from 67-year-old client

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A Memphis caregiver faces serious charges after investigators say she stole more than $90,000 from her 67-year-old client. It started back in July when that client, a disabled woman, hired Gloria Hoskins.



The TBI says Hoskins stole the money by taking control of the woman’s bank and retirement accounts when she learned the victim has no family. Investigators say Hoskins got most of the money by forging the woman’s signature on bank withdrawal slips.



TBI agents say Hoskins also facilitated the sale of the victim’s home on Derron Avenue in Fox Meadows. They say Hoskins convinced the woman it was in her best interest but then pocketed a large portion of the proceeds.



WREG spoke with a woman named Phylicia who was one of the victim’s neighbors.

“That’s very sad that someone would take advantage of her like that,” Phylicia said

Investigators say Hoskins stole the money over a period of three months and used the cash to buy a number of things including a Chevy Tahoe. She’s currently charged with theft, forgery and financial exploitation of an elderly person.



“If she committed the crimes then, you know, she should definitely be punished by whatever the law recommends,” Phylicia said.

TBI agents got involved in September after the state got a tip. They also say Hoskins found out about the investigation and forced the victim to sign a note saying she willingly gave Hoskins the money to buy that Tahoe.



The TBI hasn’t said where the victim lives now. Hoskins is due in court Thursday.