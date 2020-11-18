TBI: Man who fired at Tennessee officer fatally shot; K-9 hurt

LA VERGNE, Tenn. — Tennessee authorities say a man who shot at an officer has died after an exchange of gunfire with police that also injured a K-9 officer.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Susan Niland says initial reports indicate another vehicle pulled up beside the officer’s car and fired at him Tuesday afternoon.

The man reportedly drove to an apartment complex, where the suspect got out and shot at pursuing officers, who returned fire. Niland says the man got into his car and crashed.

The man had a bullet wound and was declared dead at the hospital.

La Vergne Police Chief Chip Davis said a K-9 was shot and is in stable condition.