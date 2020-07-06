TBI: Man wanted in kidnapping of little girl captured in Alcorn County

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. — The man on the run for more than a week after authorities say he kidnapped a Tennessee infant was arrested in Mississippi.
According to WKRN, Tony Lanier, Sr. was captured over the weekend in Alcorn County.
Lanier was accused of abducting nine-month-old Braelee Trapp on June 25. The little girl was taken from her home in Lawrence County and found safe several hours later.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has not released why he may have taken the child or his relationship to her.
