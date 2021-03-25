TBI looking for violent suspect in Jackson area who may have Shelby County ties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is helping Jackson, Tennessee police search for a suspect in a series of armed robberies and a shooting, and the suspect may have ties to Shelby County.

Police in Jackson say they are looking for a man who robbed a suspect at the Parker’s Crossroad exit on I-40 on Monday. He then robbed an elderly couple in Jackson, shooting a man inside his home.

Police said he then robbed a neighbor, and another person at an I-40 rest stop.

The man was last seen Monday driving west in a maroon or burgundy early 2000s Chevy Impala. The vehicle may be registered in Shelby County.

Anyone with tips is asked to call Jackson Police at 731-425-8430 or JMC Crimestoppers at 731-424-8477.