TBI issues Missing Child alert for West Tennessee teen

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Missing Child alert for a 13-year-old boy from West Tennessee.

According to police, Janits Shade-Vargus was last seen in Carroll County on Thursday, May 13, and may be traveling in a stolen 2007 red Ford Explorer with Tennessee tag 7W56L9. He also has a medical condition and does not have his medication.

The teen was described as being 5’6″ and 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, burgundy pants and green sneakers.

If you see him, the vehicle or know anything about this case, call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 731-986-8947 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.