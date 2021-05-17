TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Nashville girl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 12-year-old Nashville girl.

According to the TBI, Jaycee Gilliland is approximately 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 127 pounds, with brown hair dyed orange and brown eyes.

Jaycee Gilliland (Family-Provided Photos)

Additional details regarding her disappearance are forthcoming and have not yet been provided. Family members tell WKRN that Gilliland was last seen Sunday night around 11 p.m.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Metro Nashville Police Department at (615) 862-8600 or the TBI at 1 (800) TBI-FIND.