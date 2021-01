HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for your help to find a missing child from Hamilton County.

The agency posted on social media that they are searching Emilee Chyann Parker, 14.

TBI says she is 5’2″ and has blonde hair dyed blue and also has blue eyes.

If you see her, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.

Spot her? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 423-622-0022!



The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office also posted about the case.