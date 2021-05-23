TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for Hamilton County teen missing since 2019

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for now 18-year-old Daphne Westbrook, under the Holly Bobo Act.

According to a tweet from the TBI, the alert was issued on behalf of the Hamilton County District Attorney General’s Office.

Daphne has been missing since October 7, 2019. Investigators said Daphne is possibly in the company of 42-year-old John Westbrook. Westbrook is wanted by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated kidnapping and custodial interference.

Authorities believe John may have traveled to the western United States with Daphne. He has known contacts in Colorado, New Mexico, California and Washington.

If anyone has information about Daphne or John’s whereabouts, contact the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office at 423-209-7415 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.