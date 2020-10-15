TBI issues AMBER Alert for two children out of Unicoi County

UPDATE: Koraleigh Simon and Kayson Jones have been located and are safe.

Thank you for helping us get the word out!

ERWIN, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for two children out of Unicoi County Wednesday night who may be with a man wanted on kidnapping charges.

The TBI is asking for the public’s help to find 5-year-old Koraleigh Simon and 6-year-old Kayson Jones, who are missing from Erwin. Both children may be with Jason Simon. He is wanted by the Erwin Police Department on kidnapping charges.

Anyone who may know of their whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

#TNAMBERAlert: We need your help to find 5-year-old Koraleigh Simon and 6-year-old Kayson Jones, who are missing from Erwin.



Both children may be with Jason Simon. He is wanted by the Erwin Police Department on kidnapping charges.



Spot them? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

