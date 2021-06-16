TBI issues Amber Alert for missing 5-year-old girl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Amber Alert for a five-year-old from Rogersville.

Summer Moon-Utah Wells went missing from Hawkins County, Tennessee, on June 15, while outside her home. The TBI initially issued an endangered child alert, but new, undisclosed information has led them to issue a statewide alert.

Summer was last seen wearing grey pants, a pink shirt and may be barefoot. She is 3′ tall, 40 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you see her, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.