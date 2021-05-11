TBI: 6-month-old out of Roane County found safe; suspect in custody

TBI: We’re issuing an AMBER Alert in the search for 6-month-old Lilybet Boyd, who is missing from Roane County.

UPDATE: Lilybet Boyd has been found safe in Montgomery County, after authorities located the vehicle mentioned in the alert. The baby is safe and a suspect is currently in custody.

ORIGINAL:

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert for a 6-month-old out of Roane County.

Lilybet Boyd was reportedly last seen earlier on Tuesday wearing pink pajamas. She’s 16 pounds and 25 inches tall with blond hair and blue eyes.

She went missing from a residence in Oliver Springs.

TBI says Boyd may be in a dark blue, 2016 Ford Explorer, with temporary TN tag QGJ88B1.

If you have any information you’re asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 911.

